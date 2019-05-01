Take a bow: Braithwate lauds Gopal's hat-trick

all-rounder has praised Royal's leg-spinner after he took a hat-trick against (RCB) in an (IPL) fixture which was abandoned due to rain.

Gopal had dismissed the likes of skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7), AB de Villers (10 off 4) and (0) to apply brakes on a fine start by and reduce them to 62-7 in the rain-hit five-overs match at the in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Braithwate, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL, took to and said, "Take a bow Gopal, you won't get much better hat-tricks than that."

The hat-trick, however, couldn't help snatch a victory and take home the much-needed two points as the match ended without any result after the rain came calling again.

Chasing a 63-run target, the visitors were at 41/1 in 3.2 overs when the rain came again and the match had to be abandoned.

Both the teams had to share the points after the result. The result also meant are now officially out of the tournament. Whereas, with 11 points, will have to win their final encounter at any cost and also hope for favourable results in other matches in order to make it to the playoffs.

Rajasthan will next lock horns with Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. RCB, meanwhile, will play their last match of the season against Sunrisers later the same day.

