Shreyas Gopal's hat-trick restrict RCB at 62/7

Despite a flying start, (RCB) could only manage to put 62/7 against as (3/12) starred with the ball for the visitors in a rain-hit (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Gopal was the star for the visitors after he claimed the second hat-trick of this year's edition. The leg-spinner accounted for the wicket of RCB Virat Kohli (25 off 7), AB de Villers (10 off 4) and (0) in the second over to apply brakes on a fine start by

With the match being reduced to five overs per side affair, Virat Kohli and AB de Villers started the innings on a high as they clobbered Varun Aaron for 23 runs in the first over. The Bangalore then hammered Gopal for 12 runs in his first three balls before becoming a victim of the leggie.

Kohli while trying to clear the fence handed a catch to at long-on. Gopal then went on to add more sorrows in the as he scalped de Villiers and Stoinis in the next two deliveries to put the hosts in deep trouble, leaving them reeling at 35/3.

Just as Bangalore could add another nine runs, Riyan Parag packed back Gurkeerat Singh Mann (6 off 3), who was followed by Parthiv Patel (8 off 5). While trying to go for the maximum, (6) and Pawan Negi (4) also fell soon, leaving Bangalore at 61/7 in five overs.

While Oshane Thomas (2/6) accounted for the wicket of Klaasen and Negi, Jaydev Unadkat (1/9) picked Parthiv in the fourth over.

Brief scores: 62/7 (Virat Kohli 25, AB de Villiers 10; 3/12) vs Rajasthan Royals

