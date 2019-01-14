'The Fakir of Venice' to release in February now

and "The Fakir of Venice" will release in February instead of January 18 to avoid a box office clash with films like "Why Cheat India" and "Fraud Saiyyan".

The release date of "The Fakir of Venice", which was made about a decade ago and was to launch Farhan as an in Bollywood, has been shifted quite a few times.

"'The Fakir of Venice' is getting a strong response from all the multiplexes. There is a huge flow of films on January 18 and 25," Punit Desai, producer of "The Fakir of Venice", told IANS.

"Also, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Simmba' have occupied most screens, so our multiplex partners have suggested that the film be moved to February 1 for a justifiable release for this Farhan Akhtar, and enterprise," he added.

"The Fakir of Venice" revolves around the two faces of every human being which primarily come out due to situations, needs, goals and wants.

