Wish to work with Spielberg despite mockery: Sreesanth

Former and actor S. Sreesanth, who has featured in the recently released "Cabaret", on Monday brushed aside mockery about his stated ambition to work with acclaimed Hollywood

He said people had also mocked him in the past when he was aspiring to play for the Indian cricket team, when he was in the Under-19 squad.

"I did say I want to work with Yes, because my dreams are... If you ask my friends, they would tell you that when I was in Under-19, if someone asked me what I want to do, I had said, 'I want to play for the country'... and they would have laughed," the former pacer told reporters here.

"I already did two Bollywood movies, I did Southern movies, and I would love to work in Hollywood," he said.

The banned cricketer, who is looking to acting as a career, also said he would be enrolling at the well-known New York Academy to fulfil his Hollywood goal, adding he looked forward to acting gigs on English-language series on or

"I would love to work with him (Spielberg). I would love to start in some English series on or or wherever. But I will go to the New York Academy to help improve my acting skills," Sreesanth said.

The also said in 2019, he had his hands full as far as his acting career is concerned.

"My movie 'Cabaret' has released and is doing extremely well. My Kannada, Tamil, Telugu film, 'Kempegowda-2', is releasing in March first week. I am doing a Marathi movie which is going to be on floors in February. I am doing another Kannada project. I have two Bollywood (films) lined up," he said.

