This drone can fly in windy conditions

A has developed a patented design for drones that works in windy conditions, is more efficient and can handle a larger

"Our drone design was inspired by the wings and flight patterns of insects," said Xiumin Diao, in Purdue's School of Engineering

"We created a drone design with automatic folding arms that can make in-flight adjustments."

The design provides drones with improved stability in windy conditions because the folding arms can move and change the centre of gravity of the device during flight.

The design also makes drones more efficient because the movable-arm allows for the use of the full range of rotor thrust.

"The drones on the market now have fixed arms and that greatly reduces their maximum capacity when the is offset their centre of gravity," Diao said in a paper published in of Dynamic Systems, Measurement and Control.

The foldable arms can also help in using drones because they can more effectively navigate the air conditions in ravaged areas and morph by moving the arms to go through narrow spaces, said researchers.

