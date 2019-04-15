China's first test-tube baby becomes mother

-
Zheng Mengzhu, China's first test-tube baby, gave birth to a boy on Monday, according to the Peking University Third Hospital.
Zheng was born on March 10, 1988, in the hospital with the help of Zhang Lizhu, a leading doctor of test tube baby research, reports Xinhua news agency.
Zheng gave birth at 8.34 a.m. through a Caesarean section, said Zhao Yangyu, a doctor who performed the surgery. The boy weighed 3,850 grams.
Qiao Jie, head of the hospital, said the successful birth of Zheng's child marks another milestone in the history of assisted reproduction in China.
China's test tube baby technology has reached leading levels in the world, she said.
