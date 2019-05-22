Life terms to 5 RSS/BJP workers for CPI-M worker's murder

Five activists of the RSS/BJP were on Wednesday convicted for the murder of a CPI-M in Kerala's in 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment, while nine others including a top state were acquitted.

Communist Party of India-Marxist K.V. Yakub, 24, was attacked on June 13, 2006 while he was in his friend's house near here. The accused first threw a bomb Aat him and when he tried to flee for his life, he was chased and hacked to death.

convicted and sentenced Shankaran, his brother Manoharan, Vijesh, Prakasan and Kavyesh, all local BJP/ leaders in the district, while acquitting nine other accused including Valsan Thillankery, a top of in north was let off.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also slapped on the convicts.

The court examined 23 witnesses and 49 supporting documents and objects for finalizing the verdict in the case.

--IANS

sg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)