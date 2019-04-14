JUST IN
Three killed in Nepal chopper-plane collision

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

At least three people were killed on Sunday when a plane collided with a parked helicopter while taking off from an airport in Nepal's Lukla town, a major gateway to Mt Everest.

The police said the incident occurred at around 9.10 a.m. at the Tenzing-Hillary Airport after the Summit Air plane took the wrong direction on take-off and hit the chopper, reports The Himalayan Times.

Four people, including the pilot of the helicopter, have been injured in the incident and were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

According to airport official, two victims died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The plane had no passengers onboard during the collision.

Sun, April 14 2019. 13:58 IST

