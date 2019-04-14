Three killed in Nepal chopper-plane collision

At least three people were killed on Sunday when a plane collided with a parked helicopter while taking off from an airport in Nepal's town, a major gateway to Mt

The police said the incident occurred at around 9.10 a.m. at the after the Summit Air plane took the wrong direction on take-off and hit the chopper, reports

Four people, including the pilot of the helicopter, have been injured in the incident and were airlifted to for treatment.

According to airport official, two victims died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The plane had no passengers onboard during the collision.

