Three labourers electrocuted in UP

Three persons were electrocuted in district of on Tuesday while laying cable wires of a private company, police said.

The daily-wagers were laying cables for a in the Crystal Colony when they came in contact with an electricity wire, a told IANS.

"While laying the cable, they came in touch with an overhead high-tension wire," he added.

The three labourers sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility where they were pronounced dead. One person is battling for life with severe burn injuries.

The deceased were from one family. The police said the who had hired the labourers has fled after locking the office.

--IANS

md/nir

