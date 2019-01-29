Central assistance of Rs 7,214 cr for Puducherry, 6 states

The Centre on Tuesday announced additional assistance of Rs 7,214 crore to six states and that were affected by natural disasters during 2018-19.

The decision was taken by a high-level committee chaired by and will cater to the needs of those states that have faced floods, landslides, drought, cloudburst and cyclone.

"The committee approved the additional central assistance of Rs 7,214 crore from (NDRF)," said a statement.

Of the total, the committee has decided to provide Rs 317.44 crore to (floods and landslides), Rs 191.73 crore to (floods), Rs 900.40 crore to (drought), Rs 127.60 crore to (drought), Rs 949.49 crore to (drought), Rs 4,714.28 crore to (drought) and Rs 13.09 crore to (cyclone).

Union Ministers Piyush Goel, and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting.

