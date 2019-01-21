Three militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

Three militants were killed on Monday in a daylong gunfight in and Kashmir's district.

said that searches were still going on in the area.

The exact identity of slain men was being ascertained, police said.

Security forces had started a cordon and on Monday in the of Chrar-e-Sharief area of following information about the presence of militants there.

The militants fired at the security forces, triggering a gun battle.

Meanwhile, protests broke out near the between civilian protesters and security personnel who used tear smoke canisters to quell the mob.

Authorities suspended in district as a precaution.

--IANS

sq/mr

