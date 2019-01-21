One militant killed in Kashmir gunfight

A militant was killed on Monday in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.
Police said the body of the slain militant had been recovered from the site in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area.
"Intermittent firing exchanges are still going on," a police officer said. "The exact identity of the slain militant is being ascertained."
Security forces started a cordon and search operation on Monday in the Hapatnar forests following information about the presence of militants there.
The militants hiding there fired at the security forces, triggering a gunfight.
Meanwhile, protests broke out near the gunfight site between civilian protesters and security personnel who used tear smoke canisters to quell the mob.
Authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam district as a precaution.
--IANS
sq/mr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU