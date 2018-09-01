JUST IN
Three militants, soldier killed in Bandipora forest operation

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three militants and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight on Saturday in an anti-militancy operation by the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

"Three terrorists have been killed in an operation by the army in Chandajan forest area," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said here.

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists whose exact identity is being ascertained," he said.

"One soldier was also killed in this operation which has now ended," he added.

Two soldiers were injured in this operation that began on Friday.

