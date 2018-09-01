Three militants, soldier killed in Bandipora forest operation

Three militants and an soldier were killed in a gunfight on Saturday in an anti-militancy operation by the in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

"Three terrorists have been killed in an operation by the in area," said here.

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists whose exact identity is being ascertained," he said.

"One soldier was also killed in this operation which has now ended," he added.

Two soldiers were injured in this operation that began on Friday.

--IANS

sq/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)