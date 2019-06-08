Three Pakistani army officers, soldier killed in blast

A roadside bomb attack in Pakistan's North tribal district on Friday killed three officers and a soldier, the military said.

An statement said that terrorists targeted military vehicle through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Kharkamar area of North which was planted on the road, the reported.

"Three officers and a soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while four soldiers were injured," the statement from the army's the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statement said militants have increased attacks in the area and during last one month, 10 security forces personnel have been killed while 35 got injured including the Friday's casualties.

