Three properties of Rabri Devi, daughter seized

The Income Tax Department has seized three plots of land of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and daughter Hema Yadav here, officials said on Thursday.
The three plots are located in Saguna area.
The IT department acted after Rabri Devi and her daughter failed to explain the source of the properties which had been donated to them by Rabri's husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's domestic helps in 2014.
The plots were bought by the domestic helps the same day in 2008.
The IT Department has been investigating the donation of the three properties for the last two years.
