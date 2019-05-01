Three young friends drown in river

Three young friends, including an Army jawan, drowned in the in district of on Wednesday when they tried to save each other, police said.

The incident occurred at Paithani area of the district where the three along with some other friends had gone for picnic on the All the three were in their early twenties and were from district only, police said.

As one of the youths started drowning in the river, the other two dived to save him. But all the three were swept away in the fast currents of the river.

The three bodies were recovered and handed over to their relatives.

--IANS

str/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)