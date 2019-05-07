Throwing wickets cost us the game: Harmanpreet Kaur

Supernovas' was left disappointed after her team lost the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenger against Trailblazers by a

In a thrilling encounter that went down to the wire, needing 19 runs off the final over, Harmanpreet slammed Jhulan Goswami for four fours in five balls to take the side within touching distance at the on Monday.

But with three needed off the last ball, Harmanpreet missed a wide back of a length delivery as Trailblazers secured a narrow two wicket win.

"I knew if I was going to play till the end, I had the confidence to win but Sophie (Ecclestone) bowled the 19th over well and that changed it for us," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

She was not happy that her batters gave away their wickets after getting set in the middle.

"I think we threw wickets away when we were set and that was the major problem today," she maintained.

Earlier, Trailblazers' Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock of 90, backed by Harleen Deol's 36, helped them post 140/5 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

Smriti, who repaired the early damage, faced 67 balls and her knock was studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

"The wicket was on the slower side and I felt 140 was enough, we thought we had 15 runs as bonus in the end," said Smriti who was also named the of the Match.

The Supernovas in reply, fell short by two runs as they were stopped at 138 for 6 in 20 overs despite a quick-fire 46 not out off 34 balls by Harmanpreet.

Smriti further said it was annoying for her to see Harmanpreet score for the opposition. "I have seen them do such stuff from the Indian dressing room but to see it from the opposition was really annoying."

The Trailblazers will next take on Velocity on May 8, while the Supernovas will face Velocity on May 9. The top-two teams with the maximum points will play the final on May 11.

