TN CM refutes charge of dual leadership as reason for poll rout

and K. on Saturday refuted the charge that the party fared badly in the Lok Sabha polls owing to dual leadership.

He also ruled out groupism in the party and played it down as the view of party legislater who had voiced support for a single leader and reviving the post of

Chellappa, representing the North Assembly constituency, told reporters in on Saturday that there should be a single charismatic leader to steer the party to victory in the local body and Assembly elections.

He said decision-making in the party has suffered due to dual leadership and also wondered why the nine legislators who won in the recent by-elections did not "pay homage" to late and at her memorial.

The ruling is headed by Coordinator and Deputy and The two party posts were created as a part of patch-up between the two leaders and their respective factions.

The post of was frozen on the pretext that no one else should hold that position that was held by Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to reporters at Edappadi in district, 350 kms from state capital Chennai, said the is a party of cadres and it is the cadres who rule the party.

Queried about party lawmaker Chellappa's statement that the party should be under single leadership, convene the and elect a person as the party's general secretary, Palaniswami brushed it off.

He said people read newspapers only if there is some news about the ruling party.

The AIADMK won only one seat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election out of the 20 it contested. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had won 37 of the 39 seats in the state.

When questioned about groupism in the party, Palaniswami said it is a wrong notion.

He said if there is groupism in the party then how was it that people who had joined the T.T.V. Dhinakaran-floated rebel (AMMK) faction are coming back in large numbers.

On the issue of newly-elected legislators not paying "homage" to Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister cited construction work at the

On his part, Panneerselvam when queried about Chellappa's views said he could comment only after reading the latter's interview.

--IANS

vj/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)