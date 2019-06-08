Twin leadership no reason for LS poll debacle: Palaniswami

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday refuted that the party fared badly in the Lok Sabha polls owing to twin leadership.
He also ruled out groupism in the party.
The ruling AIADMK is headed by Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.
Speaking to reporters at Edappadi in Salem district, 350 km from capital Chennai, Palaniswami said the AIADMK is a party of cadres. It is the cadres who rule the party.
He said people read newspapers only if there is some news about the ruling party and thanked the media for that.
The AIADMK won only one seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections out of the 20 it had contested. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had won 37 of the 39 seats in the state.
When questioned about groupism in the party, Palaniswami said it is a wrong notion.
He said if there is groupism in the party then how is that the people who had joined the T.T.V. Dhinakaran-floated AMMK are coming back in large numbers.
