TN signs 304 MoUs for Rs. 300,000 crore investment

Chief Minister on Thursday said the two day Global Investors Meet 2019 (GIM 2019) has attracted investment proposals worth over Rs. 300,000 crore.

Delivering the valedictory address at GIM 2019 Palaniswami said the state has signed 304 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the investors meet involving an investment of Rs. 300,431 crore.

The investment proposals have the potential to provide job opportunities for 10.50 lakh persons, Palaniswami said.

According to him, the major investment proposals are: Rs. 27,400 crore for a petroleum refinery by in Nagapattinam; Rs. 7,000 crore expansion plan and start of by Hyundai Motor India; Rs. 3,100 crore by MRF Ltd; Rs. 10,000 crore by for expanding its here; Rs. 1,250 crore by to make cars; and Rs. 1,500 crore expansion by two

Palaniswami also said will soon commence the of premium brand in with an investment of Rs. 2,500 crore.

According to him, the MoUs include investment commitments from reputed foreign companies from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Finland, USA and

" of USA will commence windmill blade in Salcomp from and Luxshare from will invest in electronics hardware manufacturing," Palaniswami added.

--IANS

vj/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)