Today's political discourse may spoil younger generation: Gulzar

Renowned filmmaker and said here on Friday that the shrinking political discourse in the country may have an on the younger generation, and can even "spoil" them.

Participating in a panel discussion on the second day of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the multiple award-winning expressed hopelessness at the new lows that the political discourse in the country is hitting with every passing day.

Without naming any or party, said that the "kind of language" some politicians use these days does not only have an on politics and mutual friendship, but in the larger picture, it "may spoil the younger generation".

He urged politicians to be mindful of the fact that their words reach the masses, and youth in particular take a keen interest in politics these days.

"So they should not use such language," he said.

--IANS

ss/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)