Tolerance is UAE's soul: Hindu priest

A Hindu said here at an event that "tolerance is the soul" of the (UAE) and that an upcoming temple in the city represented unique diversity and fraternity.

"A once asked me whether tolerance in the UAE was only cosmetic? Not at all. It is not skin deep, tolerance is the soul of the UAE," Sadhu Brahma Viharidas, who is in charge of the at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha that will build and manage the temple, said at the event on Sunday.

He was addressing the opening session of the Global Conference on at Emirates Palace, reports

Viharidas said the UAE is an unique example of tolerance.

"Tolerance and is not just a beautiful word or meaningful idea or value here. In the UAE, they are verbs and not nouns. Verbs means they are in action. We can write poetry and hold conferences but unless they are in action ... They are meaningless."

He also shared his experiences of meeting UAE Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of of the UAE Armed Forces, who donated the land for the temple.

