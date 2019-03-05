3-day International Women's Film Fest to be held across India

The (FFSI) will celebrate the with the International Women's 2019 from March 8 to 10 throughout

The fest will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Jamshedpur, Kohlapur, Madurai, Karimnagar, and as well as other cities, showcasing a melange of internationally acclaimed films by woman filmmakers.

In Imphal, the FFSI in collaboration with the and the State Film Development Society will organise the fest.

Meghachandra Kongbam, of the Film Society of Manipur, said seven full-length feature films as well as a short film will be screened during the festival, which will be inaugurated by Yengkhom Roma, and M. Lakshmikumar, of Art and Culture, Manipur, who will be the guest of honour at MSFDS Auditorium.

Kazakhstan's short film "Su (Water)", directed by Aizhana Kassymbek, and romance film "Tasfiya (Purification)", directed by Sharofat Arabova, will be the opening films.

On the following day, Meher Afroz Shaon's Bangladeshi film "Krishno Pokkho", based upon the novel of famous Humayun Ahmed, Reema Borah's Assamese film "Bokul" and Fowzia Fathima's Malayalam film "Nadiyude Moonaam Kara ( of the River)" will be screened.

On the last day, Sikta Biswas's Bengali film "Pather Sandhan (The Quest)", based on Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's story "Anusandhan", Shahneoyai Cacoly's Bangladeshi film "Nodijon (The River of Colours)" and D. Sumana Kittur's Malayalam comedy film "Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu (Rowdy Women of Kiragooru)" will be screened.

Kongbam has urged film scholars, critics, filmmakers, cinephiles, writers, theatre and other performing artistes, woman activists and art lovers to witness the festival and share the experience.

Haobam Paban Kumar, of the Film Society of Manipur, said they will organise film shows and festivals regularly.

