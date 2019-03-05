Kevin Jonas' daughter was reluctant to share Nick with Priyanka

Chopra's says his daughter did not approve of Priyanka's presence in Nick Jonas' life easily.

Brothers, who recently reunited after six years with the single "Sucker", appeared on the "The Late Late Show With James Corden". Kevin spoke about how his daughter was reluctant to share Nick with when she first met her, reports dailymail.co.uk

When the host asked Kevin if his daughters approved of the new additions to the family, he said: They definitely do now... but at first it was all rough going. My youngest daughter Valentina, she is very connected to Nick. The day when she met Priyanka, she put her hand around his shoulder, every time her hand would go around Valentina, she would just push it off."

"And this just became an ongoing joke. I'm not sure loved it at first but they're cool."

To this, Nick laughed and found the incident "funny".

Priyanka married Nick in December last year in Jodhpur.

