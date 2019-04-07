Toss: RCB asked to bat first by Delhi

Capitals skipper won the toss and elected to field first against in an (IPL) clash here on Sunday.

Still to win a game after five outings, said the team will remain the same from the last game in which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

also remained unchanged from the team that lost to Sunrisers in the previous outing.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

