Toss: RCB asked to bat first by Delhi

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday.
Still to win a game after five outings, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said the team will remain the same from the last game in which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi also remained unchanged from the team that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous outing.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane
--IANS
dm/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
