IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Delhi Daredevils by five wickets

defeated Capitals by five wickets in the 12th edition of the (IPL) at the in on Thursday.

As a result of this win, have now won three out of their four matches whereas have lost three out of their five matches.

Chasing a score of 130, SRH once again got off to a strong start as their openers and hammered the hosts with regular boundaries inside the first six overs. The team was able to score 62 runs in the powerplay overs.

The duo stitched together a 64-run partnership before Bairstow (48) was dismissed by The batsman failed to read the ball out the bowler's hands and he was adjudged LBW.

Delhi came back into the match as they dismissed Warner (10) soon after dismissing Bairstow. The left-hander was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada.

and then took the honors upon themselves to take SRH over the line and duo added 27 runs to take the team to a comfortable position in the chase. Pandey (10) was dismissed by Ishant Sharma in the 13th over of the innings.

SRH suffered from a minor collapse as they lost both Shankar (16) and (10) in a hurry, with SRH still requiring 19 more runs for the win.

and ensured that the team doesn't suffer from any more hiccups and both these batsmen added 20 runs to take the team over the line with nine balls to spare. Pathan and Nabi remained unbeaten on 9 and 17 respectively.

Earlier, SRH bowlers were exceptional in restricting Delhi to just 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs after opting to bowl first.

got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Prithvi Shaw (11), Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled him through the gate. Shikhar Dhawan (12) was also dismissed cheaply by Nabi. SRH bowlers maintained a tight grip in the first six overs as they were able to bog down the Delhi batsman, restricting them to just 36 runs.

On a slow and turning track, SRH bowlers kept on varying their pace to bring the run-rate down for the Delhi batsmen. Nabi, provided SRH with the key breakthrough as he dismissed Rishabh Pant (5), the batsman was looking to go big, but he ended up giving a simple catch to Hooda at long-off.

Delhi was deprived of any kind of momentum as they kept on losing wickets. who came out to bat at number three kept on losing partners at the other hand which forced him to play the role of an anchor in the innings.

(5) also failed to leave a mark, as he was dismissed through a stunning catch at point by Pandey.

Iyer (43), was finally dismissed by Rashid Khan, as he was bowled through the gate. Delhi were not able to strike big blows in the death overs but Axar Patel's cameo of 23 runs enabled the team to post 129 runs in the allotted twenty overs.

Sunrisers will face Mumbai Indians next on April 6 whereas next take on Royal Challengers on April 7.

Brief Scores: 131/5 (JM Bairstow 48, M Nabi 17*, R Tewatia 1-10) defeat Delhi Capitals 129/8 (SS Iyer 43, AR Patel 23*, 2-21) by five wickets.

