Jassi murder: 2 extradited from Canada for Punjab honour killing

Two prime accused in the murder case of Canadian-born Jassi have been extradited from and are being brought to Punjab, state police sources confirmed on Thursday.

The extradition has taken place over 18 years and six months after the murder took place.

Those extradited are Jassi's mother Malkit Kaur and maternal uncle They were brought from and reached early on Thursday.

The victim, Jassi also known as Jaswinder was murdered in in June 2000 during a visit to India, allegedly at the behest of her relatives who were upset that she got married to a boy from a lower caste.

The murder case became a much talked-about honour-killing case in Canada's strong Indian community.

" and his sister had hired contract killers to eliminate Malkit's daughter Jassi," a Police official told IANS here.

Canadian-born Jassi Sidhu, a Jat Sikh girl, had met in Jagraon during her visit to in 1996 and fallen in love.

The two secretly married in 1999 when she travelled to

Jassi was murdered near Mithu's village in June 2000, when the couple was going on a scooter. They were waylaid by contract killers.

investigations had confirmed that it was an "honour-killing" plotted by and sitting in

Based on evidence of 266 phone calls that Badesha had with the hired killers, formally requested in 2005 to extradite Badesha and to face trial.

In May 2014, an in the in ordered that Jassi's uncle and mother must be deported to to face trial.

But the overturned the deportation order on ground of India's "appalling" record on treatment of prisoners.

In September 2017, both accused were on the verge of being extradited to India but the was left baffled by the last minute decision of the of Canada to stay the extradition.

Canadian authorities had asked a team of the Punjab Police, which had gone to bring the accused to Punjab for the murder trial, to de-board the flight which was ready to take off for New from

The stay, police officials said here, was attributed to unverified posts which said that the accused would be convicted immediately in Punjab and not get a fair trial as promised by the and Indian authorities.

The of Canada, in an unanimous judgment by a nine-judge bench, had earlier paved the way for extradition of Jassi Sidhu's mother and uncle to India in the honour-killing case in Punjab.

The top overruled a lower court order that had stopped the deportation of the two accused from Maple Ridge near Vancouver.

