Mamata alleges use of hawala route, BJP denies

Friday alleged that is using the hawala route to transfer money for distribution among the voters and law enforcing agencies are not taking any action in this regard.

The money is being transported under Z plus security and is changing hands through the hawala route among the people, she charged at a poll meeting here in support of TMC's Barasat seat candidate Dastidar.

The has called Banerjee's charge "baseless".

"This operation is being carried out by during the night when campaigning is over. It is surprising that no enforcing agency is taking any action. We need to keep a watch on this," The TMC supremo alleged.

Banerjee said that a BJP candidate was even caught carrying crores - a reference to the police seizing Rs 1.13 lakh from the vehicle of the saffron party's candidate and former IPS offficer late Thursday night at Pingla area in Bengal's district.

BJP, she alleged, is employing contractors to bring in people and is giving money to them for getting votes.

The supremo said that when Prime Minister lands at any place in a helicopter, no mediapersons are allowed to be near it. "Why is this so?" she asked.

Hitting out at Modi, Banerjee, who is among his severest critics, said he has been campaigning extensively in the state. "Your (Modi's) presence affirms that Trinamool Congress will get all the 42 seats in the states".

"We (TMC) do not want see a PM who is a liar," she added.

State BJP when contacted to comment on Banerjee's charges said the hawala allegations by the her are "baselesss".

"It is TMC ministers and leaders who are ditributing money," he told

Referring to the incident involving Bharati Ghosh, who is the saffron party's Ghatal candidate, Ghosh said if she is found guilty then the will look into it.

"Who is to comment on it ?" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)