Now, Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Godse's birthday

The controversy over refuses to die down. The All India on Sunday celebrated the birthday of the assassin of with a "havan" here.

A heavy deployment of police was seen at the Bidas compound under station where the "havan" was held.

The had created a controversy on October 2 last year when its members had sought to recreate the Gandhi assassination by shooting at a Gandhi effigy.

A row broke out after Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal, termed as a "patriot", leading to criticism from the party and Narendra Modi, who said: "I do not think I will be able to forgive her for praising "

Her remarks came after Kamal Hassan, who has floated his own party, the (MNM), had stoked the controversy when he said Godse was the "first terrorist of Independent India" and a Hindu.

--IANS

amita/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)