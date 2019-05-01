With Modi in Jaipur, Gehlot drafts 41 questions for him

on Wednesday made scathing attacks on the BJP and RSS a few hours before the visit of the in and distributed a pamphlet to 41 questions for him.

These questions included: How many jobs have been created for youths, how many bullet train coaches have been made, has the Ganga been cleaned, what is the status of Article 370, how many Kashmiri pandits have got accommodation, how much have petrol and diesel become cheaper, is the country being counted among honest countries, how many smart cities have been made, has the black money reached in 100 days?.

Speaking to media at the office, he accused of speaking indecent language which does not go with his position.

Keeping RSS on his radar, he said, "The RSS is taking a keen interest in these elections. Sangh ko satta ka khoon moonh lag gaya hai (Sangh has become addicted to politics)".

Gehlot said has a democratic setup. "If the PM is elected by the people, so are the chief ministers," he said. Referring to the PM's speech in Jodhpur, he said the PM had no right to say that the CM is speaking the language of

"That is why I say PM tells lies," said Gehlot. In this reference, he shared a quote sent to him: "Machar ko kapade pehnana, haathi ko god mein jhulana and tujhse sach bulwana asambhav hai Modi(dressing up a mosquito, taking an elephant in the lap and making Modi speak the truth is impossible)"

He said the country and Constitution are in danger. "Keeping this big country united is a big challenge. Former prime ministers and sacrificed their life, but did not allow country to split. Despite all this, Modi has been asking: 'What has done in the last 70 years?'"

"There is an undercurrent against Modi across the counrty. He can never become the PM again," said Gehlot, adding the record voting in the first phase of elections in the state "proved the fact".

