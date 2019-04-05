JUST IN
Lok Insaaf Party founder to contest from Ludhiana

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab's Lok Insaaf Party founder Simarjeet Singh Bains will contest the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana, it was announced on Friday.

Bains is a legislator from Ludhiana's Atam Nagar seat.

The Lok Insaaf Party is part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance -- a group of four parties, the Punjab Ekta Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Punjab Manch led by Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dharamvira Gandhi, besides the Lok Insaaf Party.

The Punjab Democratic Alliance has arrived at a consensus on nine Lok Sabha seats that have been allocated party-wise.

Under the consensus reached by these four parties, the BSP will contest three seats (Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur), the Punjab Ekta Party two seats (Bathinda and Faridkot), the Lok Insaaf Party three seats (Ludhiana, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib) and the Punjab Manch will contest the Patiala seat.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019.

