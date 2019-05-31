'Trump wouldn't be President if not for Twitter'

Actor-comedian Cohen doesnt think that would be without

The "Who Is " creator and star sat down with to discuss his Showtime series, which saw the going undercover and interviewing Americans around the country, including notable politicians, for "Actors on Actors", reports variety.co.m.

Cohen called out and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, for failing to ban extremists who hold violent viewpoints from the platform, pointing to Dorsey's recent visit to the

"Trump without probably would not have become President," Cohen stated.

"Which is why is in the having a meeting with Trump. What's fascinating about that is, he's sitting across from the president, who's actually the biggest celebrity endorser of his company. And and Twitter cannot implement any restrictions against white supremacists and racists...

"They get rid of the racists, they're going to have less Twitter subscribers. So obviously he can claim, 'Oh, I believe in freedom of speech, and obviously I won't be biased against anyone,' when really, in society, we want to be biased against those who want to kill people like you or like me, just because of the colour of our skin or our ethnicity or because we're different."

Baron Cohen issued a warning about the state of society, calling it "dangerous" and stating that "democracy is being disintegrated", reports variety.com.

That disintegration is why Cohen wanted to create "Who Is " he explained, with the goal of pushing those he interviewed to "the edge where just before a punch or a gun is pulled out".

"You want to push it to that because that's where it's really fascinating," he said. "And you want to provoke them... I want to see what people's real thoughts are and real beliefs are and what they would say if they - what you've never seen on television before."

--IANS

dc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)