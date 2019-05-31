PIL filed seeking change of 'Bharat' movie title

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the seeking change of the title of Salman Khan's upcoming movie "Bharat".

The plea was filed on Thursday by activist who said that the word "Bharat" cannot be used for commercial purpose.

He has requested the to direct the producer and to change the title of the movie.

Tyagi said that the title was in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act which prohibits the use of names "Bharat" for any trade, business and profession.

As per the Constitution, "Bharat" is the official name of the country, he argued.

He has also sought a change in the dialogue where the character has been compared to the country.

Tyagi said the court should put an end to tricks of encashing the people's patriotic sentiments and if such things don't stop, patriotism will have a new vulgar look.

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father".

"Having watched the South Korean film, I felt there is no need to name this film after our nation. It is merely a shameless, cunning stratagem to encash the deep rooted feelings for the country, which was treasured by every Indian, in their hearts," the petitioner said.

The activist added that after watching the trailer, he concluded that was a typical entertainer.

