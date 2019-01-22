JUST IN
Tsitsipas defeats Bautista Agut to enter Australian Open semis

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday to qualify for the Australian Open semi-finals.

Tsitsipas held his nerve throughout the match in what turned out to be an epic battle against Bautista Agut lasting over three hours to become the youngest male player to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam in 12 years, reports Efe news.

The victory comes two days after Tsitsipas upset 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the fourth round.

"It all feels like a fairy tale, almost. I am just living the dream, living what I have been working hard for," the Greek said after the match.

Tsitsipas will now face the winner of the match between world No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain and American Frances Tiafoe in the final four.

For Bautista Agut, the defeat ends his dream run as the 30-year-old hadn't lost a game so far this year after winning the Qatar Open in Doha. He has had nine victories since January after his title in Doha and four in Australia.

In the tournament, he had defeated opponents like the British Andy Murray, Australian John Millman, Russian Karen Khachanov (10) and the Croatian Marin Cilic (6).

At present the only other Spanish player with the possibility of winning the trophy of the first Grand Slam of the season is Nadal.

