Tsitsipas defeats Bautista Agut to enter Australian Open semis

Greece's stunned Spain's 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday to qualify for semi-finals.

Tsitsipas held his nerve throughout the match in what turned out to be an epic battle against lasting over three hours to become the youngest male to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam in 12 years, reports news.

The victory comes two days after Tsitsipas upset 20-time Grand Slam champion in the fourth round.

"It all feels like a fairy tale, almost. I am just living the dream, living what I have been working hard for," the Greek said after the match.

Tsitsipas will now face the winner of the match between world No. 2 Rafael Nadal of and American in the final four.

For Bautista Agut, the defeat ends his dream run as the 30-year-old hadn't lost a game so far this year after winning in He has had nine victories since January after his title in and four in

In the tournament, he had defeated opponents like the British Andy Murray, Australian John Millman, Russian (10) and the Croatian (6).

At present the only other Spanish with the possibility of winning the trophy of the first Grand Slam of the season is Nadal.

