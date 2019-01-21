Star Sports unveils new campaign for India's tour of New Zealand

As a build-up to the five ODIs and three T20Is against starting on Wednesday, India's leading broadcaster has unveiled a new campaign which underlines the face-off between two of cricket's modern-day greats -- and his counterpart

Highlighting this interesting clash, the film conceptualised by Taproot applauds the class and consistency of skipper Williamson, who may be a for fans in but for Indian fans, " ka ek hi hai" -

The Blackcaps, given their 7-3 win/loss record at home in ODI series since 2015/16 represent a strong challenge for any visiting team.

Furthermore, the Kiwi batsmen are in stellar form as evidenced by the performance of Williamson, and Martin Guptill, who amassed 1054 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka, in the recently concluded ODI series.

The pace duo of and are also a force to reckon with, especially in home conditions.

However, given India's recent strong away performance against and in ODIs, fans can look forward to an extremely competitive series between the two teams.

--IANS

tri/bg

