Himachal CM seeks tribal status for Hatti community

Chief Minister on Saturday met here and sought granting of tribal status to the Hatti community.

Granting the status would help bringing them into the mainstream and ensure more development in the area where they are settled, Thakur said.

Over 2.5 lakh people belonging to the Hatti community are based mainly in the 133 panchayats dotting the trans-Giri area in Sirmaur district of the state. For decades, they have been fighting for Scheduled Tribe status on the lines of the residents of Jaunsar-Bawar area in adjoining Uttarakhand.

sources told IANS that the sent a proposal to the on May 4, 2005, to declare some areas, including the trans-Giri area, as scheduled areas.

Among the areas listed in the state government's proposal are Chhota and villages in district, Chohar Valley in district, Churah in district, Malana in district and Dodra Kwar and Rampur Bushahr, both in district.

The hill state also pleaded that Barad, Bangala, Labana, Hatti and Dudra Kawaru communities living in these areas be declared Scheduled Tribes.

On December 16, 1993, a select committee of the Assembly recommended to then to initiate steps to declare the Hatti community a Scheduled Tribe, said a functionary.

