Sirisena against parliamentary probe into Easter attacks

Sri Lankan has protested a parliamentary investigation into security lapses leading to the suicide bombings which killed over 250 people and injured hundreds, the media reported on Saturday.

summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting on Friday evening and registered his protest over the activities of the (PSC) probing the April 21 attacks. He asked that the PSC activities be terminated accordingly, reported.

Raising concerns over the summoning of intelligence officers and the criminal investigation officers by the PSC, told the Cabinet that the proceedings would affect proceedings regarding five cases in connection with the bombings.

The Cabinet meeting took place a day after of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former testified before the committee making allegations about the "dereliction of duty on the part of the in this regard", the report said.

The said he was informed by the that will hamper the cases related to the attacks. Sirisena vowed not to send any of his officers to testify before the parliamentary committee.

The PSC on the Sunday attacks had been meeting over the past few days, according to The blasts targeted three luxury hotels, three churches and two other locations and were claimed by the Islamic State.

The President said that he had sent the concerns raised by the to Speaker to inform the Parliament.

