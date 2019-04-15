Two killed, 3 hurt in CNG car fire in Gurugram

Two persons were killed and three others injured in an explosion in a CNG kit-fitted car, parked in a fireworks godown in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10, police said on Monday.

Though the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, it's suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks in the car. The fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the warehouse, said Subhash Bokan, PRO, the

While a security guard, identified as Bawa, died on the spot, another person succumbed to injuries at the civil hospital. Three others were referred to Their conditions are stated to be critical.

