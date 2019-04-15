Minor boy kills three, injures another in Tripura

A young tribal boy killed three people including a woman and injured another in northern after a brief altercation late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

"After some quarrel, a minor tribal boy killed three tribals with an axe at Paiseram Karbari Para village under station late on Sunday night," district told IANS.

He said that the accused, now in police custody, might be a juvenile and that's why they are not disclosing his details.

The victims are Henabati Tripura, 45, Kenachan Chakma, 68, Subal Kanti Chakma, 45 while Priyalal Chakma was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The opposition Congress, however, accused the ruling of masterminding the incident to vitiate the atmosphere during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Days before the second phase of elections in the East Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, the has staged this incident as the murderer is a activist," told the media.

The strongly denied the allegations.

--IANS

sc/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)