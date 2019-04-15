TN Minister Udhayakumar summoned by IT Department

The Income Tax (IT) Department has summoned Tamil Nadu's for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar for recording his statement, after his room in the legislators' was searched on Sunday night, a said.

On Sunday night, the police informed the IT team that cash was stocked in the room of Udhayakumar in the for Members of Legislature here.

"Our team went there along with flying squad and checked the room. There were a number of empty bags with some slips," the told IANS.

He said one policeman, who was part of Udhayakumar's security, was in the room.

"The slips were impounded and statement of the was recorded which was not of much help. Summons have been issued to the for recording his statement," the said.

--IANS

vj/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)