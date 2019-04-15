TN Minister Udhayakumar summoned by IT Department

The Income Tax (IT) Department has summoned Tamil Nadu's Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar for recording his statement, after his room in the legislators' hostel was searched on Sunday night, a senior IT official said.
On Sunday night, the police informed the IT team that cash was stocked in the room of Udhayakumar in the hostel for Members of Legislature here.
"Our team went there along with flying squad and checked the room. There were a number of empty bags with some slips," the IT official told IANS.
He said one policeman, who was part of Udhayakumar's security, was in the room.
"The slips were impounded and statement of the policeman was recorded which was not of much help. Summons have been issued to the Minister for recording his statement," the IT official said.
