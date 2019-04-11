Two killed as clashes mark polling in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons were killed in clashes in as violence marred polling for simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 seats on Thursday.

The polling ended at 6 p.m. but the voters who were standing in queues were allowed to cast their votes.

Polling in three Maoist affected Assembly segments ended at 4 p.m. and in three other an hour later.

Officials said 54.66 per cent votes were polled across the state till 3 p.m. The final polling percentage will be known later.

A worker from the ruling and another of the opposition YSR Party (YSRCP) were killed in violence in Anantapur and Chitoor districts.

More than a dozen others including were injured in clashes at various places.

Complaints of non-functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and resultant delay at the start of polling were received from across the state.

Electoral Officer said polling would be allowed till the last man in the queue exercise his franchise.

Minister and TDP expressed his unhappiness over EVMs not functioning at several polling booths. He wrote a letter to the Election Commissioner, demanding repoll in 150 booths.

A little over 3.93 crore voters were eligible to vote to decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for seats and 2,118 candidates for Assembly polls.

Authorities set up 46,120 polling stations and deployed nearly four lakh personnel including more than a lakh security men.

The TDP and YSRCP are locked in a direct fight for power while of made its debut in alliance with the and the Left parties. The BJP and also contested all seats on their own.

Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, Naidu's and and state chief were among the prominent candidates.

The key contestants for included former union ministers Kishore Chandra Deo, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy (all TDP), M.M. Pallam Raju and J.D. Seelam (Congress), D. Purandeswari (BJP), and former CBI (Jana Sena)

In 2014 elections, TDP had bagged 102 seats while its then ally BJP had won four seats. YSRCP had won 67 seats. Two independents were also elected.

In the simultaneous elections held for Lok Sabha, TDP had bagged 15 seats while BJP got two seats. YSRCP candidates were elected from eight constituencies.

