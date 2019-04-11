Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting as a candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency, called on Sharad Pawar, often called the 'Chanakya' of Indian politics, here on Thursday.

Matondkar, 48, met the 78-year old at his residence and their half-hour tete-a-tete was described as a courtesy call by aides on both sides.

"A of the masses, visionary and a truly towering personality, Sharadchandraji Saheb blessed me today. My salute to the legend," gushed Matondkar after the encounter.

A political greenhorn, the Marathi woman reportedly sought the Maratha strongman's political guidance as she prepares to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party's formidable rival and sitting

After all, when Matondkar was studying in her primary school, was already the youngest of for the first time in 1978. Later he held the position twice, besides various responsibilities as in his 50-year-old political career in the state and centre.

As part of her political 'schooling', Matondkar - who has already made an impact in the constituency - is meeting leaders of different friendly parties with a 56-party state 'Mahagathbandhan' supporting her.

