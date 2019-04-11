Greenhorn Urmila meets 'Chanakya' of politics Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Will contest Lok Sabha polls, Ajit, Parth will not: Sharad Pawar
Pawar quits LS race, family's third-gen to join politics
Urmila meets Pawar, seeks his guidance in LS polls
Pawar faces family push to fight poll, may not relent
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati
-
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency, called on NCP President Sharad Pawar, often called the 'Chanakya' of Indian politics, here on Thursday.
Matondkar, 48, met the 78-year old Pawar at his residence and their half-hour tete-a-tete was described as a courtesy call by aides on both sides.
"A charismatic leader of the masses, visionary and a truly towering personality, Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb blessed me today. My salute to the legend," gushed Matondkar after the encounter.
A political greenhorn, the Marathi woman reportedly sought the Maratha strongman's political guidance as she prepares to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party's formidable rival and sitting MP Gopal Shetty.
After all, when Matondkar was studying in her primary school, Pawar was already the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time in 1978. Later he held the position twice, besides various responsibilities as union minister in his 50-year-old political career in the state and centre.
As part of her political 'schooling', Matondkar - who has already made an impact in the constituency - is meeting leaders of different friendly parties with a 56-party state 'Mahagathbandhan' supporting her.
--IANS
qn/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU