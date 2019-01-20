Two killed, four injured in Jammu cable car accident

-
Two persons were killed and four injured on Sunday during a trial run of the Jammu cable car Gandola project, officials said.
The trial run of the cable car project started today as the project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on February 3.
--IANS
sq/prs
