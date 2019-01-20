JUST IN
Two killed, four injured in Jammu cable car accident

IANS  |  Jammu 

Two persons were killed and four injured on Sunday during a trial run of the Jammu cable car Gandola project, officials said.

The trial run of the cable car project started today as the project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on February 3.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 20:56 IST

