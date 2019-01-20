Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist

Iranians demonstrated outside the on Sunday to protest against the detention of an Iranian-American in

The protesters chanted "Free Marzieh Hashemi" and demanded that the US authorities immediately release the who works for Iran's Press TV, reports

Hashemi, who has been living in for years, was detained by the (FBI) at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 13 while making a family visit.

A federal order confirmed on Friday that she had been arrested on a "material witness" warrant and had not been accused of any crime.

Iranian described Hashemi's arrest as politically motivated.

After diplomatic relations between and the US were severed in 1979, appointed to protect its interests in

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)