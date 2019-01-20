BJP leader found dead in MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Balewadi Mandal (block) chief Manoj Thakre was found dead here on Sunday. He may have been murdered, police said.
Thakre had left his house at around 5 a.m. on Sunday to go for a morning walk. His body was recovered later from a nearby farm. It is believed that he was attacked by stones as his body was covered in blood, police said.
According to State Home Minister Bala Bachchan, a close relative of the victim may be behind the attack.
Barwani police chief Omkar Singh Kalesh told IANS that an investigation is underway.
Earlier, police had named BJP leader Manish Bairagi to be behind the murder of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation Chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar who died on January 17.
