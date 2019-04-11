Two killed in Chicago street shooting

Two people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting on a street near downtown Chicago, reported, citing police.

According to preliminary information from police, the shooting happened around 9:53 a.m. local time in the 3400 block of Street on Wednesday, reported.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Police Department tweeted that police were responding to the incident with multiple people shot.

The shooting seems to be related to conflicts involving an open-air drug market in the area, Police was quoted by as saying.

--IANS

vin/

