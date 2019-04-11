Two killed in Chicago street shooting

Two people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting on a street near downtown Chicago, local media reported, citing police.
According to preliminary information from Chicago police, the shooting happened around 9:53 a.m. local time in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that police were responding to the incident with multiple people shot.
The shooting seems to be related to conflicts involving an open-air drug market in the area, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode was quoted by Chicago Sun-Times as saying.
