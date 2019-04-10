Over Rs 10 cr cash, 1 lakh litres liquor seized in Assam

Police and officials in have seized cash amounting to Rs 10,21,06,521 and 1,51,619.4 litres of liquor valued at Rs. 1,37,30,925, ahead of the first round of polls in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Five - Tezpur, Kaliabar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur - of the state's 14 constituencies are going to polls in the first phase on Thursday.

Officials at the office of the said that there are 9,574 polling stations across the five constituencies while a total of 42,126 personnel have been deployed on polling duty.

"A total of 180 companies of security personnel deployed in Phase I and minimum one has been deployed in every polling station," an said, adding that there are a total of 201 all women polling stations and 225 model polling stations.

"The number of micro Observers for Phase I is 614 while 151 Flying Squad Teams are in place. There are also 137 Static Surveillance Team and 118 Video Surveillance Team," the said.

--IANS

ah/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)