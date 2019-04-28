Man held with live cartridges at IGI airport

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog delays departures from Delhi airport
CISF arrests Nigerian man for illegally residing in India on expired VISA
11 fights diverted from Delhi Airport due to bad weather
Nigerian living in India illegally for over 8 years held at Delhi airport
Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi airport
-
CISF screener on Saturday detected two live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a Mumbai-bound passenger at the Indira Gandhi International airport.
The passenger was identified as Mohd Hashim Qureshi, who was supposed to travel to Mumbai by an IndiGo flight. He was stopped at the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) on the airport's Terminal 1D of the airport.
On inquiry, Qureshi could not produce any valid document. He along with seized live rounds was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU