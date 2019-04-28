JUST IN
Business Standard

Man held with live cartridges at IGI airport

ANI  |  General News 

CISF screener on Saturday detected two live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a Mumbai-bound passenger at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The passenger was identified as Mohd Hashim Qureshi, who was supposed to travel to Mumbai by an IndiGo flight. He was stopped at the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) on the airport's Terminal 1D of the airport.

On inquiry, Qureshi could not produce any valid document. He along with seized live rounds was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 23:39 IST

