Man held with live cartridges at IGI airport

CISF screener on Saturday detected two live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a Mumbai-bound passenger at the International airport.

The passenger was identified as Mohd Hashim Qureshi, who was supposed to travel to by an IndiGo flight. He was stopped at the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) on the airport's Terminal 1D of the airport.

On inquiry, Qureshi could not produce any valid document. He along with seized live rounds was handed over to the for further legal action.

