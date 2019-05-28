Asian Palm Civet rescued from IGNOU campus

-
-
An Asian Palm Civet was Tuesday rescued from the School of Sciences building on the Indira Gandhi National Open University campus here, a wildlife NGO said.
The Asian Palm Civet, also called a toddy cat, is a small member of the family Viverridae native to south and southeast Asia.
The animal was found to be healthy and was later released in the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, Wildlife SOS said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
