Two-room tomb with mummified animals found in Egypt

The has announced discovery of a well preserved double graveyard, containing remains of a man, a woman, and 50 mummified birds and animals, including eagles, falcons, ibex, cats and mice.

Scientists believe the discovery, unveiled on Friday, dates back more than 2,000 years to the Ptolemaic period, the reported.

The tomb, found in the city of Akhmim, has two rooms with walls covered in coloured pictures and inscriptions. "It's one of the most exciting discoveries in the area," said Dr Mustafa Waziri, of the

According to the ministry, the entrance to the burial ground was discovered after the arrest of an artifacts' smugglers gang from a site. After an investigation, the site was passed on to Waziri and his team for archeological excavation.

The tomb is believed to belong to a named TuTu and his wife T-Cheret Perfectly preserved inscriptions cover the walls, including names of family members of the deceased. The colours that fill the two-room tomb have been remarkably preserved.

Excavators also found two limestone jars with human burials, as well as a collection of stuffed animals, which indicates that the tomb was reused in later periods, the ministry said.

